When Will The Rain Stop In Texas?

August 29, 2017
People are rescued from a flooded neighborhood after it was inundated with rain water, remnants of Hurricane Harvey, on Aug. 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
It's been four days since Harvey struck Texas' southeastern coast as a Category 4 hurricane. Harvey, now a tropical storm, has dumped more than 43 inches of rain in southern Houston since Friday, and forecasts predict more is on the way for the region and parts of southwestern Louisiana.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with Greg Carbin (@GCarbin), chief of the National Weather Service's forecast operations branch, about Harvey's continued reign.

This segment airs on August 29, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

