Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

How Natural And Urban Design In Texas Contributes To Flooding

August 28, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
A car is submerged on a freeway flooded by Tropical Storm Harvey near downtown Houston. (Charlie Riedel/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
A car is submerged on a freeway flooded by Tropical Storm Harvey near downtown Houston. (Charlie Riedel/AP)

Officials expect more than 30,000 people may be forced out of their homes in Texas by surging flood waters. The damage is raising questions not only about the state's preparation leading up to now-Tropical Storm Harvey, but also about the layout of its natural landscape and urban design.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti learns more about the link between Texas's land and flooding with Samuel Brody, professor in the department of marine sciences at Texas A&M Galveston and director of the Center for Texas Beaches and Shores.

This segment airs on August 28, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news