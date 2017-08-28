Here & Now
Support the news
With Water Rising, Houston Officials Urge Residents To Stay Off Roads
Rescue efforts are underway in Houston, where some residents are trapped inside their homes by floodwaters from Hurricane Harvey. Harvey, now a tropical storm, is expected to bring heavy rain to the area for several more days.
Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti gets the latest from NPR's Rebecca Hersher (@rhersher) in Texas.
This segment aired on August 28, 2017. Audio will be available soon.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news