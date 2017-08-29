Here & Now
Houston Couple’s Home Flooded For 3rd Time In 2 Years
Houston’s largest shelter has surpassed its estimated capacity as thousands seek refuge from Tropical Storm Harvey.
Other evacuees have moved in with nearby relatives, including Jennifer and Randy Claridge.
Their home in the Meyerland area has already been flooded twice before Harvey, and they’ve been waiting on a FEMA grant to elevate it.
Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti checks in with the couple.
This segment airs on August 29, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
