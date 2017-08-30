Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Houston Convention Center Is A Scene Of Hope, Tragedy, Reunion

August 30, 2017
  • Christopher Connelly, KERA
Demetrius Washington and his mother, Ramona, learn that his grandmother is safe Tuesday, Aug. 29 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston. (Rachel Osier Lindley/KERA News)MoreCloseclosemore
Demetrius Washington and his mother, Ramona, learn that his grandmother is safe Tuesday, Aug. 29 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston. (Rachel Osier Lindley/KERA News)

Evacuees are still arriving at the George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown Houston, where the population now far exceeds the intended capacity by several thousand people.

Christopher Connelly (@hithisischris) of Here & Now contributor KERA says the convention center was a scene of hope, tragedy and reunion.

This segment airs on August 30, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

