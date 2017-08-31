Here & Now
One Historian Shares Perspective On Hurricane Harvey
Hurricane Harvey's unprecedented rainfall and flooding comes on the 12th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina's deluge in New Orleans.
Historian John Barry (@johnmbarry) has served on flood control boards in that area and also wrote "Rising Tide," a book about the massive Mississippi River flood of 1927. Barry joins Here & Now's Robin Young to reflect on those storms and Harvey.
Editor's Note: Due to a scheduling issue, this segment did not end up airing on Aug. 31 as planned.
