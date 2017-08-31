Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Texas Deputies Sent To Hospital After Chemical Plant Fire

August 31, 2017 Updated August 31, 2017 12:03 PM
A man talks with officers at a roadblock less than three miles from the Arkema Inc. chemical plant Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in Crosby, Texas. The Houston-area chemical plant that lost power after Harvey engulfed the area in extensive floods was rocked by multiple explosions early Thursday, the plant's operator said. (Gregory Bull/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
A fire broke out at a Houston-area chemical plant Thursday morning after the complex lost power due to widespread flooding in the region. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the smoke presented no danger to the residents of Crosby, Texas, although federal authorities warned that the plume is "incredibly dangerous."

Several sheriff's deputies went to the hospital with irritated eyes. KUT's Mose Buchele (@MoseBuchele) is at the scene with the latest.

This segment aired on August 31, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

