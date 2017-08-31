Texas Deputies Sent To Hospital After Chemical Plant Fire

A fire broke out at a Houston-area chemical plant Thursday morning after the complex lost power due to widespread flooding in the region. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the smoke presented no danger to the residents of Crosby, Texas, although federal authorities warned that the plume is "incredibly dangerous."

Several sheriff's deputies went to the hospital with irritated eyes. KUT's Mose Buchele (@MoseBuchele) is at the scene with the latest.