Texas Congressman Calls For Relief As Harvey Makes Landfall Again
Waters are still rising in parts of Texas as Tropical Storm Harvey continues to ravage the Gulf Coast. Federal and local agencies say they have rescued more than 13,000 people in the Houston area. The storm made landfall once again in Louisiana early Wednesday morning.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Rep. Pete Olson (@RepPeteOlson), a Republican congressman representing Texas' 22nd Congressional District, about the government's response.
This segment airs on August 30, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
