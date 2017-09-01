Here & Now
Trump Contemplates Axing Obama-Era Program For Young Immigrants
On the campaign trail, President Trump said he would rescind the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, better known as DACA. Ten state attorneys general have given him until Tuesday to make good on that promise.
NPR's Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) joins Here & Now's Robin Young for a look at Trump’s options, and what his decision could mean for thousands of people who came to the country illegally as children.
This segment airs on September 1, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
