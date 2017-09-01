Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

Trump Contemplates Axing Obama-Era Program For Young Immigrants

September 01, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
In this Aug. 15, 2017, file photo, a woman holds up a sign in support of the Obama administration program known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, during an immigration reform rally at the White House in Washington. After months of delays, President Donald Trump is expected to decide soon on the fate of so called “dreamers” who were brought into the country illegally as children as he faces a looming court deadline and is digging in on appeals to his base. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
In this Aug. 15, 2017, file photo, a woman holds up a sign in support of the Obama administration program known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, during an immigration reform rally at the White House in Washington. After months of delays, President Donald Trump is expected to decide soon on the fate of so called “dreamers” who were brought into the country illegally as children as he faces a looming court deadline and is digging in on appeals to his base. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

On the campaign trail, President Trump said he would rescind the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, better known as DACA. Ten state attorneys general have given him until Tuesday to make good on that promise.

NPR's Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) joins Here & Now's Robin Young for a look at Trump’s options, and what his decision could mean for thousands of people who came to the country illegally as children.

This segment airs on September 1, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news