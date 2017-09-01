Trump Contemplates Axing Obama-Era Program For Young Immigrants

On the campaign trail, President Trump said he would rescind the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, better known as DACA. Ten state attorneys general have given him until Tuesday to make good on that promise.

NPR's Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) joins Here & Now's Robin Young for a look at Trump’s options, and what his decision could mean for thousands of people who came to the country illegally as children.