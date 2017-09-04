How Businesses Can Benefit From Hiring People With Disabilities

Advocates say the job market for people with disabilities looking for work is pretty bleak. In July, the U.S. Department of Labor found that the labor force participation rate for people with disabilities was just under 21 percent, compared to 69 percent for those who are able-bodied.

Stigma about disabilities, conscious or not, is a barrier that many business owners often have toward hiring disabled people. Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with Helena Berger, president of the American Association of People with Disabilities.