Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

China's Communist Party Steps Up Censorship Efforts

September 04, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 30, 2017. (Fred Dufour/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 30, 2017. (Fred Dufour/AFP/Getty Images)

Cambridge University Press recently sparked a backlash from scholars and historians when it removed hundreds of articles from a Chinese website, at the request of the Communist Party in China. The articles dealt with some of China's painful history, including the government crackdown on the Tiananmen Square protests in 1989, and were later restored.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with longtime China watcher John Pomfret (@JEPomfret) about the episode.

This segment airs on September 4, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news