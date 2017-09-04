China's Communist Party Steps Up Censorship Efforts

Cambridge University Press recently sparked a backlash from scholars and historians when it removed hundreds of articles from a Chinese website, at the request of the Communist Party in China. The articles dealt with some of China's painful history, including the government crackdown on the Tiananmen Square protests in 1989, and were later restored.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with longtime China watcher John Pomfret (@JEPomfret) about the episode.