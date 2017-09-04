Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Congress Returns From Break With Long To-Do List

September 04, 2017
The Capitol is seen in Washington, Monday, July 31, 2017. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)
The Capitol is seen in Washington, Monday, July 31, 2017. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Congress will have plenty to do as lawmakers return to Washington after the August recess. Funding must be approved for Hurricane Harvey victims, a debt ceiling deadline is looming and President Trump may ask Congress to act on a controversial immigration policy for young people.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with NPR's Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) about what's in store for Washington in the weeks ahead.

This segment airs on September 4, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

