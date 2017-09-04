Here & Now
Congress Returns From Break With Long To-Do List
Congress will have plenty to do as lawmakers return to Washington after the August recess. Funding must be approved for Hurricane Harvey victims, a debt ceiling deadline is looming and President Trump may ask Congress to act on a controversial immigration policy for young people.
Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with NPR's Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) about what's in store for Washington in the weeks ahead.
This segment airs on September 4, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
