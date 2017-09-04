Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

U.N. Security Council Holds Emergency Session After North Korea Nuclear Test

September 04, 2017
United Nations U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley addresses a U.N. Security Council meeting on North Korea, Monday Sept. 4, 2017 at U.N. headquarters. (Bebeto Matthews/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
The United Nations Security Council held another emergency session on North Korea Monday after criticizing Pyongyang's nuclear test over the weekend.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with Abe Denmark (@AbeDenmark), director of the Asia Program at the Wilson Center and a former deputy assistant secretary of defense for East Asia.

This segment airs on September 4, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

