U.N. Security Council Holds Emergency Session After North Korea Nuclear Test
The United Nations Security Council held another emergency session on North Korea Monday after criticizing Pyongyang's nuclear test over the weekend.
Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with Abe Denmark (@AbeDenmark), director of the Asia Program at the Wilson Center and a former deputy assistant secretary of defense for East Asia.
This segment airs on September 4, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
