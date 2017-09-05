How Hospitals Cope With Natural Disasters Like Harvey

Dozens of hospitals and clinics along the Texas Gulf Coast had to care for victims of Hurricane Harvey while suffering its devastating impacts themselves. Medical professionals across the country are taking cues from Harvey and past storms, like Sandy and Katrina, about how hospitals can better prepare for future natural disasters.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Dr. Eric Toner, a senior associate with the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, about disaster preparedness and resilience in the health care industry.