Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

How Hospitals Cope With Natural Disasters Like Harvey

September 05, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
An evacuee is taken to hospital after feeling unwell at the Convention Center which is serving as an evacuation shelter after Hurricane Harvey caused heavy flooding in Houston, Texas on Aug. 30, 2017. (Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
An evacuee is taken to hospital after feeling unwell at the Convention Center which is serving as an evacuation shelter after Hurricane Harvey caused heavy flooding in Houston, Texas on Aug. 30, 2017. (Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images)

Dozens of hospitals and clinics along the Texas Gulf Coast had to care for victims of Hurricane Harvey while suffering its devastating impacts themselves. Medical professionals across the country are taking cues from Harvey and past storms, like Sandy and Katrina, about how hospitals can better prepare for future natural disasters.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Dr. Eric Toner, a senior associate with the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, about disaster preparedness and resilience in the health care industry.

This segment airs on September 5, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news