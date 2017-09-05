How Trump's DACA Decision Will Reverberate Politically

The Trump administration announced its plan Tuesday to phase out the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which allowed young people brought to the U.S. illegally as children to avoid deportation temporarily and work legally.

Political analysts Angela Rye (@Angela_Rye) and Paris Dennard (@PARISDENNARD) join Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson and Robin Young to discuss how the decision will shape politics this week and beyond.