Here & Now
Support the news
How Trump's DACA Decision Will Reverberate Politically
The Trump administration announced its plan Tuesday to phase out the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which allowed young people brought to the U.S. illegally as children to avoid deportation temporarily and work legally.
Political analysts Angela Rye (@Angela_Rye) and Paris Dennard (@PARISDENNARD) join Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson and Robin Young to discuss how the decision will shape politics this week and beyond.
This segment airs on September 5, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news