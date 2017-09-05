Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

How Trump's DACA Decision Will Reverberate Politically

September 05, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
President Trump waves to the press as he walks out of St. John's Epicopal Church in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 3, 2017 after attending a service on the National Day of Prayer for victims of Hurricane Harvey he proclaimed earlier this week. (Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
President Trump waves to the press as he walks out of St. John's Epicopal Church in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 3, 2017 after attending a service on the National Day of Prayer for victims of Hurricane Harvey he proclaimed earlier this week. (Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images)

The Trump administration announced its plan Tuesday to phase out the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which allowed young people brought to the U.S. illegally as children to avoid deportation temporarily and work legally.

Political analysts Angela Rye (@Angela_Rye) and Paris Dennard (@PARISDENNARD) join Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson and Robin Young to discuss how the decision will shape politics this week and beyond.

This segment airs on September 5, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news