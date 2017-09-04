Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Economists Warn Deporting DACA Recipients Could Hurt The Economy

September 04, 2017
Loyola Marymount University student and DACA recipient Maria Carolina Gomez joins a rally in support of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA program outside the Edward Roybal Federal Building in Los Angeles Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. President Donald Trump says he'll be announcing a decision on the fate of hundreds of thousands of young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children in the coming days, immigrants he's calling "terrific" and says he loves. (Damian Dovarganes/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Politico has reported that President Trump will end the Obama-era program known as DACA, which shields some young people living in the country illegally from deportation. Trump risks political backlash from members of his own party if he does end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, and from some economists who say deporting DACA recipients currently registered to work under the program could damage the country's economy.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti talks with MSNBC's Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) about the potential economic impacts of ending DACA.

This segment airs on September 4, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

