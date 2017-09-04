Economists Warn Deporting DACA Recipients Could Hurt The Economy

Politico has reported that President Trump will end the Obama-era program known as DACA, which shields some young people living in the country illegally from deportation. Trump risks political backlash from members of his own party if he does end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, and from some economists who say deporting DACA recipients currently registered to work under the program could damage the country's economy.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti talks with MSNBC's Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) about the potential economic impacts of ending DACA.