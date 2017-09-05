Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Undocumented Immigrant Couple Awaits Relief From Harvey Flooding

September 05, 2017
  • Stella Chávez, KERA
Houston Immigration Legal Services Collaborative is set up at the NRG Center, with several posters that hope to welcome undocumented immigrants and encourage them to get help. (Stella M. Chavez/KERA News)MoreCloseclosemore
Hurricane Harvey has been tough for most Houston residents. But for immigrants who are in the country illegally, the recovery will be even more daunting.

Stella Chávez (@stellamchavez) of KERA reports on an undocumented couple whose Houston rental home was flooded, and who is waiting for help.

This segment airs on September 5, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

