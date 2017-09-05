Here & Now
Undocumented Immigrant Couple Awaits Relief From Harvey Flooding
Hurricane Harvey has been tough for most Houston residents. But for immigrants who are in the country illegally, the recovery will be even more daunting.
Stella Chávez (@stellamchavez) of KERA reports on an undocumented couple whose Houston rental home was flooded, and who is waiting for help.
This segment airs on September 5, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
