Here & Now
Support the news
White House Pulls Back DACA Program
President Trump will end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA. The Obama-era program has shielded some 800,0000 undocumented young people from deportation.
The announcement came Tuesday morning from Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who said Congress will have six months to create new immigration policy. NPR's Scott Horsley (@HorsleyScott) joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to discuss.
This segment aired on September 5, 2017. Audio will be available soon.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news