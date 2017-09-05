Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

White House Pulls Back DACA Program

September 05, 2017
Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, on President Barack Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA program, which has provided nearly 800,000 young immigrants a reprieve from deportation and the ability to work legally in the United States. (Susan Walsh/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
President Trump will end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA. The Obama-era program has shielded some 800,0000 undocumented young people from deportation.

The announcement came Tuesday morning from Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who said Congress will have six months to create new immigration policy. NPR's Scott Horsley (@HorsleyScott) joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to discuss.

This segment aired on September 5, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

