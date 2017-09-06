Here & Now
Hurricane Irma Forces Evacuation In Florida Keys
Officials in the Florida Keys have ordered tourists to evacuate the island chain as Hurricane Irma threatens to bring record-breaking wind speeds and catastrophic flooding later this week. The Keys' approximately 70,000 residents will be ordered to leave soon, too, according to local emergency management officials.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Monroe County emergency management director Martin Senterfitt about the storm.
This segment airs on September 6, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
