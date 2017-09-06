Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Hurricane Irma Forces Evacuation In Florida Keys

September 06, 2017 Updated September 06, 2017 11:37 AM
Cars sit in traffic as they evacuate heading North on Overseas Highway in the Florida Keys on Sept, 5, 2017 in Islamorada, Florida. Residents are evacuating ahead of Hurricane Irma, a powerful storm expected to make landfall this weekend. (Marc Serota/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Officials in the Florida Keys have ordered tourists to evacuate the island chain as Hurricane Irma threatens to bring record-breaking wind speeds and catastrophic flooding later this week. The Keys' approximately 70,000 residents will be ordered to leave soon, too, according to local emergency management officials.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Monroe County emergency management director Martin Senterfitt about the storm.

This segment airs on September 6, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

