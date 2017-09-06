Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

'Plan For The Worst,' Miami Beach Mayor Tells Residents As Hurricane Irma Approaches

September 06, 2017 Updated September 06, 2017 11:18 AM
Max Garcia, of Miami, waits in a line since dawn to purchase plywood sheets at The Home Depot store in North Miami, Fla., Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. Florida residents are preparing for the possible landfall of Hurricane Irma, the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane in recorded history. (Marta Lavandier/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
The mayor of Miami Beach has called on residents of his city to leave as Hurricane Irma heads toward Florida. Mayor Philip Levine said at a press conference Tuesday that Irma is "more powerful than Harvey" and "potentially more powerful" than Hurricane Andrew in 1992.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Levine (@MayorLevine) about how the city is preparing.

This segment airs on September 6, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

