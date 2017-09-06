Here & Now
'Plan For The Worst,' Miami Beach Mayor Tells Residents As Hurricane Irma Approaches
The mayor of Miami Beach has called on residents of his city to leave as Hurricane Irma heads toward Florida. Mayor Philip Levine said at a press conference Tuesday that Irma is "more powerful than Harvey" and "potentially more powerful" than Hurricane Andrew in 1992.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Levine (@MayorLevine) about how the city is preparing.
This segment airs on September 6, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
