Puerto Rico Braces For Hurricane Irma To Make Landfall
Hurricane Irma has torn off rooftops and knocked out all electricity on the islands of Saint Martin and Saint Barthélemy. Now the storm is moving on to Puerto Rico, which the National Weather Service says could experience winds of up to 130 mph.
Here & Now's Robin Young checks in with reporter Miguel Santiago (@Johstean) of Radio Universidad de Puerto Rico, a public radio station there.
This segment airs on September 6, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
