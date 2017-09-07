What's Left Behind When ISIS Leaves An Iraqi City

ISIS continues to lose territory in the region where it declared a caliphate in 2014. Earlier this year, its fighters were driven out of Mosul. Before that ISIS also left the Iraqi city of Fallujah.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with the BBC's Paul Adams (@bbcpauladams), who has returned from a visit to that city.

