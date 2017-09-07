Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

What's Left Behind When ISIS Leaves An Iraqi City

September 07, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

ISIS continues to lose territory in the region where it declared a caliphate in 2014. Earlier this year, its fighters were driven out of Mosul. Before that ISIS also left the Iraqi city of Fallujah.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with the BBC's Paul Adams (@bbcpauladams), who has returned from a visit to that city.

This BBC interview can be heard in the Here & Now podcast or with the WBUR app.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news