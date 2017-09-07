Here & Now
How Trump's Deal With Democrats On Debt And Harvey Aid Might Play Out
President Trump bypassed members of his own party Wednesday, reaching a deal with Democratic congressional leaders to pass Harvey relief funding and a three-month extension of the debt ceiling.
Here & Now's Robin Young discusses with NPR's Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR).
This segment airs on September 7, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
