Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

How Trump's Deal With Democrats On Debt And Harvey Aid Might Play Out

September 07, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Clockwise from upper left, Vice President Pence and President Trump meet with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and other congressional leaders in the Oval Office of the White House Sept. 6, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Clockwise from upper left, Vice President Pence and President Trump meet with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and other congressional leaders in the Oval Office of the White House Sept. 6, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

President Trump bypassed members of his own party Wednesday, reaching a deal with Democratic congressional leaders to pass Harvey relief funding and a three-month extension of the debt ceiling.

Here & Now's Robin Young discusses with NPR's Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR).

This segment airs on September 7, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news