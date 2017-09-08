Anguillan Radio Announcer Stays On Air As Hurricane Irma Tears Across Island

Hurricane Irma ravaged the small Caribbean island of Anguilla on Wednesday, killing at least one person and leveling buildings across the island. But it did not stop 19-year-old radio broadcaster Nisha Dupuis from doing her job.

Video taken inside the studios of Radio Anguilla shows Dupuis (@DupuisNisha) calling out to listeners as hurricane-force wind rattles the building. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with her.