Houston Homeowner Reflects On Cleanup After Harvey
In Texas, Houstonians are continuing the long process of cleaning up after Harvey as Hurricane Irma approaches Florida.
Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Joe Storthz, a Houston resident who helped his family and neighbors during the storm and now faces his own cleanup job.
This segment airs on September 8, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
