Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

Houston Homeowner Reflects On Cleanup After Harvey

September 08, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
The master bedroom in Joe Storthz's home in Houston. (Courtesy Joe Storthz)MoreCloseclosemore
The master bedroom in Joe Storthz's home in Houston. (Courtesy Joe Storthz)

In Texas, Houstonians are continuing the long process of cleaning up after Harvey as Hurricane Irma approaches Florida.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Joe Storthz, a Houston resident who helped his family and neighbors during the storm and now faces his own cleanup job.

This segment airs on September 8, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news