Fort Lauderdale Mayor Jack Seiler On The State Of The City After Irma
Hurricane Irma veered to the west instead of hitting Miami head on. But the entire state of Florida is feeling the effects of the storm, and in Fort Lauderdale there's damage from wind, rain and storm surge.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson hears from the mayor of Fort Lauderdale, Jack Seiler (@JackSeiler), about the state of the city after Irma.
This segment airs on September 11, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
