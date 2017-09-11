Here & Now
Washington, D.C. Students Reflect On 'No Tech Tuesdays' Challenge
This summer, some middle schoolers in Washington, D.C., were offered a challenge: no cellphones, TV or video games for 11 Tuesdays. The school's principal offered $100 to each student who successfully avoided their screens.
WAMU's Kate McGee (@McGeeReports) caught up with some of the students who tried the challenge.
This segment airs on September 11, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
