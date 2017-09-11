Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Washington, D.C. Students Reflect On 'No Tech Tuesdays' Challenge

September 11, 2017
  • Kate McGee, WAMU
Eight of the Washington Latin PCS students who participated in the ‘No Tech Tuesday’ challenge spoke to WAMU about the experience. (Tyrone Turner/WAMU)

This summer, some middle schoolers in Washington, D.C., were offered a challenge: no cellphones, TV or video games for 11 Tuesdays. The school's principal offered $100 to each student who successfully avoided their screens.

WAMU's Kate McGee (@McGeeReports) caught up with some of the students who tried the challenge.

This segment airs on September 11, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

