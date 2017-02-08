closeDonate

One Tech Investor On Why You Should Take A Break From Social Media

February 08, 2017
Tech investor, author and podcast host Tim Ferriss. (Courtesy Andrew Kelly)

Tim Ferriss made a name for himself by investing in Silicon Valley businesses like Facebook and Twitter. But the author and podcast host now says that while social media can be positive, many people are letting it take over their lives.

He says it might be time to start taking social media "fasts" to break the bad habit.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Ferriss (@tferriss), author of the new book "Tools of Titans" and host of "The Tim Ferriss Show," about taking social media fasts, whether Silicon Valley is in another bubble and how tech leaders are dealing with President Trump.

This story aired on February 8, 2017.

