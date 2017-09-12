Here & Now
After Leaks, Apple Prepares To Unveil New iPhone
Apple will unveil a series of new iPhones today, including a top-tier model called the iPhone X. The much-anticipated event comes days after one of the most significant leaks in the company's history.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Ben Johnson (@TheBrockJohnson), who covers technology for Here & Now.
This segment airs on September 12, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
