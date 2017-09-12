Here & Now
Support the news
Mexico Honors Irish Who Fought Against U.S. Invasion In 1800s
One hundred seventy years ago, the United States and Mexico were engaged in a bloody war. Mexico lost the battle, and more than half its territory. But to this day, the country honors the troops that fought against the American invasion, including a battalion formed by European immigrants — mainly Irish — who deserted the American army and joined the Mexicans.
Rodrigo Cervantes (@RODCERVANTES) of KJZZ's Fronteras Desk reports from Mexico City.
This segment airs on September 12, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news