Mexico Honors Irish Who Fought Against U.S. Invasion In 1800s

September 12, 2017
  • Rodrigo Cervantes, Fronteras Desk
One hundred seventy years ago, the United States and Mexico were engaged in a bloody war. Mexico lost the battle, and more than half its territory. But to this day, the country honors the troops that fought against the American invasion, including a battalion formed by European immigrants — mainly Irish — who deserted the American army and joined the Mexicans.

Rodrigo Cervantes (@RODCERVANTES) of KJZZ's Fronteras Desk reports from Mexico City.

This segment airs on September 12, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

