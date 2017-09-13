Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Bitcoin's Uncertain Future

September 13, 2017
A man walks past a display cabinet containing models of Bitcoins in Hong Kong on Aug. 3, 2016. (Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images)
JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon took another shot at Bitcoin this week, calling it a fraud and saying the market will eventually blow up. And late last week, state-owned media in China reported that Beijing plans to ban all cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks about Bitcoin's future with Jason Bellini (@jasonbellini) of The Wall Street Journal.

This segment airs on September 13, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

