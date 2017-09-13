Here & Now
Bitcoin's Uncertain Future
JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon took another shot at Bitcoin this week, calling it a fraud and saying the market will eventually blow up. And late last week, state-owned media in China reported that Beijing plans to ban all cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks about Bitcoin's future with Jason Bellini (@jasonbellini) of The Wall Street Journal.
This segment airs on September 13, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
