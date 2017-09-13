What Regulators — And Equifax — Could Do To Prevent Hacks

Equifax CEO Richard Smith wrote in a USA Today op-ed Tuesday that the company is "devoting extraordinary resources to make sure this kind of incident doesn’t happen again," referencing the cyberattack that exposed millions of Americans' personal data.

As backlash against Equifax continues, Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabrti talks with consumer advocate Rob Weissman of Public Citizen about what the company and regulators should do next to prevent future problems.