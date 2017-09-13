Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

What Regulators — And Equifax — Could Do To Prevent Hacks

September 13, 2017
Credit monitoring company Equifax says a breach exposed social security numbers and other data from about 143 million Americans. (Mike Stewart/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Credit monitoring company Equifax says a breach exposed social security numbers and other data from about 143 million Americans. (Mike Stewart/AP)

Equifax CEO Richard Smith wrote in a USA Today op-ed Tuesday that the company is "devoting extraordinary resources to make sure this kind of incident doesn’t happen again," referencing the cyberattack that exposed millions of Americans' personal data.

As backlash against Equifax continues, Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabrti talks with consumer advocate Rob Weissman of Public Citizen about what the company and regulators should do next to prevent future problems.

This segment airs on September 13, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

