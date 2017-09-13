Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Trump Meets With Lawmakers On Tax Overhaul, Charlottesville

September 13, 2017
President Trump walks across the South Lawn upon return to the White House in Washington, DC on Sept. 10, 2017. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
President Trump is pitching a tax overhaul in meetings with lawmakers. He is also meeting with Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina to talk about his response to the white supremacist protests in Charlottesville.

Political analysts Jamal Simmons (@JamalSimmons) and Paris Dennard (@PARISDENNARD) join Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti and Jeremy Hobson to discuss the latest in politics.

This segment airs on September 13, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

