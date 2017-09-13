Trump Meets With Lawmakers On Tax Overhaul, Charlottesville

President Trump is pitching a tax overhaul in meetings with lawmakers. He is also meeting with Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina to talk about his response to the white supremacist protests in Charlottesville.

Political analysts Jamal Simmons (@JamalSimmons) and Paris Dennard (@PARISDENNARD) join Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti and Jeremy Hobson to discuss the latest in politics.