Here & Now
Support the news
Trump Meets With Lawmakers On Tax Overhaul, Charlottesville
President Trump is pitching a tax overhaul in meetings with lawmakers. He is also meeting with Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina to talk about his response to the white supremacist protests in Charlottesville.
Political analysts Jamal Simmons (@JamalSimmons) and Paris Dennard (@PARISDENNARD) join Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti and Jeremy Hobson to discuss the latest in politics.
This segment airs on September 13, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news