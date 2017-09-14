Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

What Climate Change And Warmer Oceans Mean For Deep-Sea Life

September 14, 2017
This April 24, 2016 image made available by NOAA shows a bioluminescent jellyfish during a deepwater exploration of the Marianas Trench Marine National Monument area in the Pacific Ocean near Guam and Saipan. Dives in the expedition ranged from 250 to 6,000 meters (820 feet to 3.7 miles) deep. (NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration and Research via AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Warmer oceans are creating bigger and more destructive storms, as we saw with hurricanes Harvey and Irma. Sea surface temperatures have been consistently higher over the last 30 years than at any time since measurements began in the 1880s.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson asks Andrew Sweetman, associate professor at the Lyell Centre for Earth and Marine Science and Technology at Heriot-Watt University, how warmer surface temperatures are affecting the ocean floor and the deepest parts of the ocean.

This segment airs on September 14, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

