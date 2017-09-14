Indiana Production Of 'Curious Incident' First To Feature Actor With Autism As Its Star

The stage production of "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" follows a 15-year-old boy with autism as he sets out to solve the mysterious death of a neighborhood dog.

The play, based on the book by Mark Haddon, has always featured an actor without autism in its lead role. That changes on Sept. 17, when the Indiana Repertory Theatre premieres its production with actor Mickey Rowe.

Rowe (@MickeyIsaacRowe) and Indiana Rep director Risa Brainin join Here & Now's Robin Young to talk about the show and what it means to cast an actor with autism as the star.