ESPN Host Jemele Hill Calls President Trump A 'White Supremacist'
ESPN's Jemele Hill released a statement Thursday about a tweet she wrote that called President Trump a white supremacist. Hill said the statement represents her personal belief, adding that she regrets putting ESPN in "an unfair light."
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with sports analyst Mike Pesca (@pescami), host of the daily podcast The Gist, about the controversy.
This segment airs on September 14, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
