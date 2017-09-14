Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

ESPN Host Jemele Hill Calls President Trump A 'White Supremacist'

September 14, 2017
Jemele Hill attends ESPN: The Party 2017 held on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Houston. (John Salangsang/Invision/AP)
ESPN's Jemele Hill released a statement Thursday about a tweet she wrote that called President Trump a white supremacist. Hill said the statement represents her personal belief, adding that she regrets putting ESPN in "an unfair light."

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with sports analyst Mike Pesca (@pescami), host of the daily podcast The Gist, about the controversy.

This segment airs on September 14, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

