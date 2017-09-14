Here & Now
Florida Nursing Home Under Investigation After At Least 8 Die
Long-term care facilities across Florida are being evaluated as police investigate the deaths of eight elderly people who died in a nursing home after Hurricane Irma. The storm has knocked out power at a time of sweltering heat.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Associated Press reporter Terry Spencer (@terryspen) for the latest.
This segment aired on September 14, 2017. Audio will be available soon.
