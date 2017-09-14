Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

Florida Nursing Home Under Investigation After At Least 8 Die

September 14, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Police officers talk to an employee at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills in Hollywood, Fla., Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017. Several patients at the sweltering nursing home died in Hurricane Irma's aftermath, authorities said Wednesday. The nursing home lost power during Hurricane Irma. (Marta Lavandier/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Police officers talk to an employee at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills in Hollywood, Fla., Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017. Several patients at the sweltering nursing home died in Hurricane Irma's aftermath, authorities said Wednesday. The nursing home lost power during Hurricane Irma. (Marta Lavandier/AP)

Long-term care facilities across Florida are being evaluated as police investigate the deaths of eight elderly people who died in a nursing home after Hurricane Irma. The storm has knocked out power at a time of sweltering heat.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Associated Press reporter Terry Spencer (@terryspen) for the latest.

This segment aired on September 14, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news