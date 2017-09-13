Here & Now
What Challenges Do Utilities Face In Restoring Service After Storms Like Irma?
In Florida, utility crews continue to work to restore electricity to millions of homes and businesses after Irma. Florida Power and Light, the state's largest electric utility, says it hopes to have service fully restored to its customers by Sept. 22.
Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti talks about the challenges utilities face after storms with Ted Kury, director of energy studies at the University of Florida's Public Utility Research Center.
This segment airs on September 13, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
