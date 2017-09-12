Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

More Than 350 Rescued From Floodwaters in Jacksonville After Irma

September 12, 2017
A family wades through the flooded streets of the San Marco historic district of Jacksonville, Fla., on Sept. 11, 2017, after storm surge from Hurricane Irma left the area flooded. (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
One of the coastal cities in Florida inundated with historic flooding after Irma was Jacksonville. The flooding was so severe in some places on Monday that the sheriff's department said it had to rescue more than 350 people.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks to WJCT reporter Ryan Benk (@RyanMichaelBenk), who's on the scene.

This segment airs on September 12, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

