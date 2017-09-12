Here & Now
More Than 350 Rescued From Floodwaters in Jacksonville After Irma
One of the coastal cities in Florida inundated with historic flooding after Irma was Jacksonville. The flooding was so severe in some places on Monday that the sheriff's department said it had to rescue more than 350 people.
Here & Now's Robin Young talks to WJCT reporter Ryan Benk (@RyanMichaelBenk), who's on the scene.
This segment airs on September 12, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
