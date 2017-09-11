Here & Now
Irma's Second Florida Landfall Hits Marco Island With Heavy Winds, Surge
Hurricane Irma made its second Florida landfall on Sunday afternoon on Marco Island, covering much of the city with surge water. Remaining residents are without power or water, but the full extent of the damage is unknown.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Marco Island city council chairman Larry Honig about what they need for the cleanup ahead.
This segment airs on September 11, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
