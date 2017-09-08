Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Caribbean Tourism Officials Assess Damage After Irma

September 08, 2017
In this Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, photo, damage is left after Hurricane Irma hit Barbuda. Hurricane Irma battered the Turks and Caicos Islands early Friday as the fearsome Category 5 storm continued a rampage through the Caribbean that has killed a number of people, with Florida in its sights. (Anika E. Kentish/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Hurricane Irma hit hard in Turks and Caicos early Friday, knocking out all communications with the islands. Earlier this week the storm destroyed most of Barbuda and wreaked havoc on St. Martin and St. Barts.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Hugh Riley, secretary general of the Caribbean Tourism Organization, a development agency representing all 28 Caribbean countries. Riley is in Antigua, where he arrived Thursday night as part of an emergency response team.

This segment airs on September 8, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

