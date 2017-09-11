Here & Now
Irma's Impact On Tampa
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson gets an update on how people in Tampa are faring in the aftermath of Irma. NPR's Leila Fadel (@LeilaFadel) is there.
This segment airs on September 11, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
