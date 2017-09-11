Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

Irma's Impact On Tampa

September 11, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
A man rides his bike on Bayshore Boulevard as palm trees begin to feel the wind in Tampa, Fla., on Sept. 10, 2017. (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
A man rides his bike on Bayshore Boulevard as palm trees begin to feel the wind in Tampa, Fla., on Sept. 10, 2017. (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson gets an update on how people in Tampa are faring in the aftermath of Irma. NPR's Leila Fadel (@LeilaFadel) is there.

This segment airs on September 11, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news