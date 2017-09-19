Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Analysts Predict Shortages For Apple's $1,000 iPhone X

September 19, 2017
People try out the new iPhone X during a media event at Apple's new headquarters in Cupertino, Calif., on Sept. 12, 2017. (Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Apple is set to launch its new mobile operating system, iOS 11, on Tuesday, just days before customers will be able to take home the new iPhone 8. But most of the speculation is about the new top-tier iPhone X, which will start at $999.

The phone will not begin shipping until November, and even then, analysts are expecting shortages. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Dan Frommer (@fromedome), editor in chief of Recode, about skepticism over the iPhone X and what the release says about Apple's business strategy.

This segment airs on September 19, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

