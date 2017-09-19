Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

U.S. Special Forces See Hope In Syria

September 19, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
A picture taken during a press tour provided by the Russian Armed Forces on Sept. 15, 2017, shows Russian soldiers standing guard in a central street in Syria's eastern city of Deir Ezzor, as locals pass by. (Dominique Derda/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
A picture taken during a press tour provided by the Russian Armed Forces on Sept. 15, 2017, shows Russian soldiers standing guard in a central street in Syria's eastern city of Deir Ezzor, as locals pass by. (Dominique Derda/AFP/Getty Images)

U.S. commanders say the rebels they are training to fight the Islamic State in Syria represent the best chance to break the region's cycle of terrorism.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Gayle Tzemach Lemmon (@gaylelemmon), a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, who made a recent trip to Syria and spoke with American troops.

This segment airs on September 19, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news