U.S. Special Forces See Hope In Syria
U.S. commanders say the rebels they are training to fight the Islamic State in Syria represent the best chance to break the region's cycle of terrorism.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Gayle Tzemach Lemmon (@gaylelemmon), a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, who made a recent trip to Syria and spoke with American troops.
This segment airs on September 19, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
