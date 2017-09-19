Here & Now
As Trump Delivers U.N. Address, Questions Grow About Iran Nuclear Deal's Future
President Trump gave his first address to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, and focused much of his speech on the U.S. relationship with Iran and North Korea. Trump has threatened to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal, finalized during the Obama administration.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with MSNBC's Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) about it.
This segment airs on September 19, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
