As Trump Delivers U.N. Address, Questions Grow About Iran Nuclear Deal's Future

September 19, 2017
President Trump arrives to address the 72nd Annual U.N. General Assembly in New York on Sept. 19, 2017. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
President Trump arrives to address the 72nd Annual U.N. General Assembly in New York on Sept. 19, 2017. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)

President Trump gave his first address to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, and focused much of his speech on the U.S. relationship with Iran and North Korea. Trump has threatened to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal, finalized during the Obama administration.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with MSNBC's Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) about it.

This segment airs on September 19, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

