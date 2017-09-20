Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Tensions Mount Ahead Of Berkeley Free Speech Week

September 20, 2017
Protesters shout before a speaking engagement by Ben Shapiro on the campus of the University of California Berkeley in Berkeley, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017. (Josh Edelson/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Free Speech Week is scheduled for Sept. 24-27 on the University of California Berkeley campus, and it's causing a lot of controversy. The event is being organized by the conservative online student publication The Berkeley Patriot and right-wing activist Milo Yiannopoulos.

Some students and faculty are organizing a boycott, and organizers of the event have accused the university of "slippery" tactics aimed at preventing it from happening. John Sepulvado (@johnlgc) of KQED joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson with more details.

This segment airs on September 20, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Earlier:

