Tensions Mount Ahead Of Berkeley Free Speech Week

Free Speech Week is scheduled for Sept. 24-27 on the University of California Berkeley campus, and it's causing a lot of controversy. The event is being organized by the conservative online student publication The Berkeley Patriot and right-wing activist Milo Yiannopoulos.

Some students and faculty are organizing a boycott, and organizers of the event have accused the university of "slippery" tactics aimed at preventing it from happening. John Sepulvado (@johnlgc) of KQED joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson with more details.