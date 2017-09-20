Here & Now
Mexico City Digs Out Of Rubble After Deadly Earthquake
The death toll in Mexico after Tuesday's magnitude 7.1 earthquake has surpassed 200 and rescuers are still searching for survivors in the rubble of collapsed buildings.
Here & Now's Robin Young gets the latest on the rescue efforts from KJZZ Mexico City bureau correspondent Jorge Valencia (@jorgeavalencia).
This segment airs on September 20, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
