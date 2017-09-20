Here & Now
Sarah Ruhl Celebrates Her Mother With Play Featuring 70-Year-Old Peter Pan
How do five grieving adult siblings end up in Neverland — one of them dressed in a Peter Pan suit? Playwright Sarah Ruhl puts them there in her new production "For Peter Pan on her 70th Birthday." The show was written as a 70th birthday present for her mother, who had played the role of Peter Pan in 1955.
The fantastical drama deals with issues including aging, grieving and what it means to be an adult. Ruhl joins Here & Now's Robin Young to talk about the show, which runs at New York's Playwrights Horizons Mainstage through Oct. 1.
This segment airs on September 20, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
