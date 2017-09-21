DJ Sessions: Modern Sounds With Echoes Of Allen Toussaint And George Harrison

In this week's edition of the Here & Now DJ Sessions, Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with KCRW DJ Anne Litt (@anne_litt) about the latest tracks she's spinning.

The list includes songs from Dhani Harrison, son of George, and a revival of Allen Toussaint's "Here Come The Girls," performed by Trombone Shorty.

Note: We have a Spotify playlist and an Apple Music playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions.

Music From The Segment

Trombone Shorty, "Here Come The Girls"

Noah Slee, "Told"

Dhani Harrison, "All About Waiting" (feat. Camila Grey)

Bedouine, "Back to You"