Latvian President Raimonds Vējonis On Security And Russia Tension
As world leaders gathered in New York this week for the U.N. General Assembly, Russia and Belarus launched large-scale military exercises near the border with the Baltic nations of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, increasing tensions in the region.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Latvian President Raimonds Vējonis (@Vejonis) about his concerns about Russia and his confidence in the European Union and NATO.
This segment airs on September 21, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
