Latvian President Raimonds Vējonis On Security And Russia Tension

September 21, 2017
Latvia's President Raimonds Vejonis addresses the 72nd Session of the U.N. General Assembly at the United Nations, in New York on Sept. 20, 2017. (Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
As world leaders gathered in New York this week for the U.N. General Assembly, Russia and Belarus launched large-scale military exercises near the border with the Baltic nations of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, increasing tensions in the region.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Latvian President Raimonds Vējonis (@Vejonis) about his concerns about Russia and his confidence in the European Union and NATO.

This segment airs on September 21, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

